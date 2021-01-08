[BN] Chronicles: Bakers, produce hucksters and rag men who patrolled Buffalo’s streets

One once-familiar street peddler’s role isn’t as immediately and clearly understood just by hearing his name.

Before the increased and expanded role of modern municipal garbage pick-up evolved over the first half of the 20th century, the rag man was basically the recycling truck for generations.

Collecting rags, old newspapers, metal, bottles and old furniture by the pound—an 1891 description of the rag man in the Buffalo Commercial wasn’t too much different than the last of the rag men who wandered Buffalo’s streets into the 1950s.

“How familiar to us is the wizened-up, dark-browed little ragman with his cart and half-filled bags,” wrote the Commercial. “’R-A-G-S!’ he shouts out on the street in that peculiar nasal tone which is a cross between the whine of a discontented child and the strident scrape of the new electric streetcars.”

Perhaps it was because they were almost always immigrants—first Germans, then Italians and Polish—the rag men were always looked upon as ready to cheat or steal from anyone in their path. But while it was true that there were occasionally arrests of a rag man for stealing the wash off of a line in someone’s yard, the truth is, just as often the rag men were targets of thievery and abuse themselves.