[BN] Chronicles: Alfreda Slominski vs. Frank Sedita for Buffalo mayor, 1969

A multiterm Buffalo mayor who is firmly entrenched as a member of the city’s ruling class Democrats is given the most serious challenge of his political career by an activist woman with a vocal support base.
"The voters must choose between an established record created by diligence, ingenuity and experience on the one hand, and words created to meet the needs of a political campaign, on the other,” said the incumbent mayor, whose challenger responded with “the difference between myself and (the mayor) is a difference between new programs and old promises."
It might sound familiar to Buffalonians in 2021, but the quotes came from Frank Sedita and Alfreda Slominski in the bitter race for mayor in 1969.
Sedita served as a city court judge before being elected mayor in 1957, defeating incumbent mayor and auto dealer Steven Pankow. Sedita, in turn, was defeated by Chester Kowal in 1961. Four years later, however, Sedita won a second term as Buffalo mayor.
The popular mayor was seeking re-election to a third term in 1969 when At-Large Common Council Member Alfreda W. Slominski blasted her way through the Republican primary to take on Sedita in the November election.
The race gained national attention in a Washington Post piece by William Greider that ran in newspapers around the country under the headline “Buffalo Politics ’69: Good Neighbors Turn Ugly.”
“One thing about politicians in Buffalo – nobody ever accused them of being too subtle for the voters,” wrote Greider.
“Buffalo is the kind of town where the mayor makes a big talking point out of the fact that he’s never been indicted by a grand jury.”
While jabbing at Western New York pols for a lack of subtlety, the piece offered caricatures of the candidates mixed with tired Buffalo tropes like “prudent (Buffalonians) do not swim in Lake Erie.”
Now well-remembered for serving for decades as Erie County’s “fiscal watchdog” as county comptroller, at the time Alfreda Slominski was best known for her tough stance on crime and her even tougher stance against busing and the forced integration of city schools.
Greider saw her as “Mrs. Slominski, 40-year-old housewife-lawyer and the only candidate without a mustache, combines an engaging girlish giggle with trial lawyer’s instinct for jugular thrusts,” and described Sedita as “The 63-year-old mayor with his wavy silver hair and flamboyant manner … promoting an old-fashioned commodity – brotherhood and racial tolerance.”
In the end, it was Sedita who pulled away late in the race, winning an unprecedented third term.
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.