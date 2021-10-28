[BN] Chronicles: Alfreda Slominski vs. Frank Sedita for Buffalo mayor, 1969

A multiterm Buffalo mayor who is firmly entrenched as a member of the city’s ruling class Democrats is given the most serious challenge of his political career by an activist woman with a vocal support base.

"The voters must choose between an established record created by diligence, ingenuity and experience on the one hand, and words created to meet the needs of a political campaign, on the other,” said the incumbent mayor, whose challenger responded with “the difference between myself and (the mayor) is a difference between new programs and old promises."

It might sound familiar to Buffalonians in 2021, but the quotes came from Frank Sedita and Alfreda Slominski in the bitter race for mayor in 1969.

Sedita served as a city court judge before being elected mayor in 1957, defeating incumbent mayor and auto dealer Steven Pankow. Sedita, in turn, was defeated by Chester Kowal in 1961. Four years later, however, Sedita won a second term as Buffalo mayor.

The popular mayor was seeking re-election to a third term in 1969 when At-Large Common Council Member Alfreda W. Slominski blasted her way through the Republican primary to take on Sedita in the November election.