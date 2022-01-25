[BN] Chronicles: A more peaceful Niagara Square, 1914

Today, the McKinley Monument in the center of Niagara Square is dwarfed by the skyscraper surrounding it – but that wasn’t the case in 1914, just a few years after it was built.

Standing on the sidewalk on Delaware Avenue, the photographer caught a bit of the Castle Inn to the left. Once the home of Millard Fillmore, the mansion-turned-hotel was torn down to make way for the Statler.

The turret belongs to the YWCA building designed by Edward Austin Kent and built in 1888. It was torn down in 1927, and the former federal courthouse built on the spot is now Buffalo Fire and Police headquarters.

Those three taller buildings off in the distance are still there, even if no longer visible when standing in the same spot.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Furthest to the left is the Guaranty Building – the terra cotta masterpiece designed by Louis Sullivan and built in 1896. Next is the neo-Gothic New York Telephone building, which opened at the corner of Church and Franklin in 1913.