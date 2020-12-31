[BN] Chronicles: 50 years of Channel 29 in Buffalo

During evening programming, there was locally produced content for adults, as well.

Brad Steiger had a decadeslong career in Buffalo radio news and public relations, and Channel 29 put his big, rich, classic announcer voice to work on station promos as well as on-camera newsbreaks, which often ended with him picking up and puffing on a pipe.

What I remember most about Channel 29 in the late '70s and early '80s is really bad, super-old cartoons – "The Heckle & Jeckle Show," "Mighty Mouse," "Casper the Friendly Ghost" – being played over and over from really poor quality, beat-up films with bleached-out color and hairs on the playbacks. Sometimes there’d be better cartoons like "Tom & Jerry" and those featuring Bugs Bunny or Daffy Duck – but the presentation was the same with scratched-up, but complete old films. Good or bad, you couldn’t pry us away to the point where we’d committed most of the episodes to memory.

Even now, seeing one of these classics on TV, I usually know when there’s been an edit and can usually tell you whether they were trying to trim time or were cutting out some now-offensive material.