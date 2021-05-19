Appellate judges rule Mansouri off comptroller ballot

Barring a last minute appeal to the state's highest court, Legislator Kevin R. Hardwick will run unopposed in the Democratic primary for county comptroller as the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court ruled challenger Hormoz Mansouri off the June 22 ballot.

In a unanimous decision, the Rochester court on Tuesday overturned an earlier decision by Justice Dennis E. Ward of Buffalo upholding the Amherst businessman's designating petitions. Mansouri, active behind the scenes for many years as a Democratic insider and contributor, had gathered 1,657 petition signatures for an office requiring 600. But the court agreed with objector Lisa Saunders that many of the signatures had been improperly collected.

The appellate justices noted they did not hold Mansouri personally responsible for the improper signatures.

"We conclude, however, that petitioner (Saunders) submitted clear and convincing evidence demonstrating that several subscribing witnesses attested to many signatures on the designating petition that they had not actually witnessed," the justices ruled, "and thus we agree with petitioner that the candidate's designating petition is permeated with fraud."