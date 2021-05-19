Appellate judges rule Mansouri off comptroller ballot

Barring a last minute appeal to the state's highest court, Legislator Kevin R. Hardwick will run unopposed in the Democratic primary for county comptroller as the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court ruled challenger Hormoz Mansouri off the June 22 ballot.
In a unanimous decision, the Rochester court on Tuesday overturned an earlier decision by Justice Dennis E. Ward of Buffalo upholding the Amherst businessman's designating petitions. Mansouri, active behind the scenes for many years as a Democratic insider and contributor, had gathered 1,657 petition signatures for an office requiring 600. But the court agreed with objector Lisa Saunders that many of the signatures had been improperly collected.
The appellate justices noted they did not hold Mansouri personally responsible for the improper signatures.
"We conclude, however, that petitioner (Saunders) submitted clear and convincing evidence demonstrating that several subscribing witnesses attested to many signatures on the designating petition that they had not actually witnessed," the justices ruled, "and thus we agree with petitioner that the candidate's designating petition is permeated with fraud."
The appellate court also found that the vast majority of signatures submitted for Mansouri were collected by five people whom Democratic party sources say were paid campaign workers. It also noted Ward found "numerous signatures collected by those five subscribing witnesses were fraudulently procured for various reasons, including that there was no such voter, the voter had died, the voter had signed the designating petition more than once, or the voter was not the person who signed the designating petition."
But the trial judge also said the petition objections failed to meet the key test of being "permeated with fraud."
"We disagree," the Rochester jurists said. "It is well settled that, 'where the court finds misrepresentations in numerous instances, as it finds here, and nothing is (established) in rebuttal, it may well indulge in the presumption that there were many other misrepresentations and irregularities which time did not permit to be uncovered.' Consequently, we conclude that the designating petition is permeated with fraud and must be invalidated."
Jeremy J. Zellner, Erie County's Democratic elections commissioner, had approved Mansouri's petitions when submitted, and as a result, denied the challenger's original charges of bias. Zellner is also Erie County Democratic chairman, which has endorsed Hardwick to face Republican Lynne M. Dixon for the post. But on Wednesday he branded Mansouri's petitions a "disgrace," and linked him to former Erie County Chairman G. Steven Pigeon, now awaiting sentencing in federal and state courts on charges of conspiracy and bribery.
"It's the same cast of characters from the Pigeon wing who try to undermine the party," he said, noting Mansouri's past ties to the former chairman.
Mansouri, meanwhile, emphasized Wednesday that the court never linked him personally to any instances of fraud.