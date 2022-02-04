Apparent murder/suicide claims lives of elderly couple in Lewiston

An apparent murder/suicide claimed the lives of an elderly couple in Lewiston, according to a news release by the Lewiston Police Department on Friday.

At 12:22 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 2400 block of Upper Mountain Road for a requested welfare check. After failed attempts at making contact with the residents inside, officers gained access to the residence and found the bodies of a husband and wife in their 70s who both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation has determined the deaths to have been the result of a murder-suicide, according to police.