 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anti-mandate attorney says he will challenge Jacobs in primary
0 comments

Anti-mandate attorney says he will challenge Jacobs in primary

Support this work for $1 a month
Rep. Chris Jacobs (copy) (copy)

Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, said he plans to run for re-election in the newly drawn 24th district, a heavily Republican enclave that would meander from the northernmost shores of the Niagara River to the Thousand Islands region – a driving distance of 256 miles – while bypassing most of metro Rochester.

 News Staff Photographer

The attorney behind several lawsuits against Covid-19-related mandates said Tuesday he will challenge Rep. Chris Jacobs for the new 24th Congressional District.

Todd J. Aldinger, most recently associated with litigation against Erie County mask mandates considered but never filed by the Village of Williamsville, said he looks to face Jacobs in the Republican primary.

Aldinger said Jacobs has not sufficiently stood up against the state on various mandates, and added on Facebook that one of his first priorities in Congress would be to abolish the Centers for Disease Control.

“My plan is to run and win,” he said. “Chris Jacobs has been silent on the extension of executive power, voting while in the State Senate to give Cuomo those powers in the first place.”

Aldinger has represented several Western New York clients in opposing mandates for masks, restaurant hours and gym regulations imposed by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and his successor, Kathy Hochul.

Aldinger said Tuesday he has not spoken to any party leaders about his plans, vowing to run “with or without” their support. He also acknowledged the financial advantages Jacobs will enjoy in an expanded district that now includes the increased costs of four television markets, but said he can prove competitive.

“I’ll raise the money,” he said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amnesty: Israel imposing ‘apartheid’ on Palestinians

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News