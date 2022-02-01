Anti-mandate attorney says he will challenge Jacobs in primary

The attorney behind several lawsuits against Covid-19-related mandates said Tuesday he will challenge Rep. Chris Jacobs for the new 24th Congressional District.

Todd J. Aldinger, most recently associated with litigation against Erie County mask mandates considered but never filed by the Village of Williamsville, said he looks to face Jacobs in the Republican primary.

Aldinger said Jacobs has not sufficiently stood up against the state on various mandates, and added on Facebook that one of his first priorities in Congress would be to abolish the Centers for Disease Control.

“My plan is to run and win,” he said. “Chris Jacobs has been silent on the extension of executive power, voting while in the State Senate to give Cuomo those powers in the first place.”

Aldinger has represented several Western New York clients in opposing mandates for masks, restaurant hours and gym regulations imposed by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and his successor, Kathy Hochul.