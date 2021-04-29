Amherst joins with company to install green technology that promotes traffic safety

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"You can imagine that those are pretty limited, and they tend to break a lot," Kulpa said.

The new technology is pole mounted and uses a camera to tell the difference between traffic volumes.

"Those Miovision cameras talk to each other. So there's an integrated network of signals down the road," Kulpa said.

Whenever the grid power is interrupted, the Volta FAVEO system will instantaneously power up, resulting in no disruption of service to traffic lights, police cameras and other intersection technology. Fully-functioning traffic signals also allow officers to provide other critical public safety services during power outages instead of directing traffic at major intersections, the supervisor said.

"So we experience power outages in Western New York somewhat frequently. A lot of it is tree and weather dependent," Kulpa said.

Currently, the town's police personnel have to go out and fix generators to the intersections to re-establish lost traffic signals, which, Kulpa said, is not very effective.

“Non-functioning traffic lights are dangerous, especially at this busy intersection where we have experienced several outages,” Kulpa said, referring to Maple and Flint roads.

He said the new technology will not only modernize the town's grid, but make its roads safer for motorists.

