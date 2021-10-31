All eyes focused on turnout in the India Walton-Byron Brown race

Here's a look at what the two campaigns are doing to reach those goals and get out the vote:

+4 On campaign trail, Byron Brown draws on power of incumbency in unconventional write-in bid Brown, a veteran of the city's formidable Democratic politics finds himself in uncharted territory. If he wants to win a fifth term as mayor, he must do it in a write-in effort rarely attempted on such a large scale.

'Write Down Byron Brown'

The place that once was the Schupper House on Seneca Street is now Byron Brown's. Scanlon and his South Buffalo friends and neighbors gather at the tavern to call their neighbors and prepare to go door to door with the same steady message: "Write down Byron Brown."

Hundreds of people have volunteered to help the mayor, Scanlon said, in a culturally conservative part of the city where Brown's previous campaigns have struggled. This time, though, Scanlon said South Buffalo – home to many Buffalo police and firefighters – appears to be rallying around Brown and in opposition to a candidate who has vowed to cut the police budget.

"This has been not a top-down effort here in South Buffalo," Scanlon said. "This has been everyday residents coming together, concerned about the future of the city and wanting to get the mayor reelected and looking for someone to kind of steer or organize that effort, which is where myself and a few others have gotten involved."