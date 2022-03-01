Air Force vet, Dem official to challenge Tenney in NY-23

WASHINGTON – Democratic leaders appear to be coalescing around Max Della Pia, a three-decade Air Force veteran who narrowly lost the party's congressional nomination in a primary in 2018, as their chosen opponent to challenge Rep. Claudia Tenney in New York's newly redrawn and heavily Republican 23rd congressional district.
The Erie County Democratic Committee endorsed Della Pia last week, and the candidate said Monday that he also has the support of other county chairs across the district, which sprawls from the Chautauqua County shores of Lake Erie eastward to Della Pia's home in Tioga County and beyond.
The woman who would be the Southtowns' congresswoman lives near Utica, but she wants you to know that will soon change, and that she knows Buffalo and points south and a thing or two about being a hometown Republican representative in the Trump era.
Della Pia, 68, said his candidacy – which he has not yet formally declared – will likely take a slogan from the race run by former Rep. Stan Lundine, a Jamestown Democrat, nearly a half century ago.
"He said: 'From the district, for the district,' " Della Pia noted. "And I said that's appropriate 50 years later."
Della Pia, who has lived in Tioga County since retiring from the military in 2008, plans on portraying Tenney as a newcomer to the district – which she is. Tenney, who has quickly won Republican backing across the district, lives in a Utica suburb and represents a district in that area that was carved up as state legislators shrunk the number of House seats in the state from 27 to 26.
“Claudia Tenney is a fantastic Representative for the Southern Tier, and a great Member of Congress," Trump said in a statement.
Criticizing Tenney for her support of former President Trump, Della Pia said: "I don't want to stand by and watch someone who is basically part of what I think is very corrosive to our democracy walk into our district from elsewhere and say: 'I am your new congresswoman.' "
Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner agreed.
"He has dedicated much of his life to defending our nation and our democracy, a qualification greatly in need in these dangerous times," Zellner said. "In contrast, Claudia Tenney is a Trump apologist whose only interest is sustaining her political career."
Della Pia is no stranger to politics. A resident of Owego, he currently serves as Democratic chairman in Tioga County. Moreover, he ran for Congress four years ago, losing a Democratic primary in the current 23rd district to cybersecurity expert Tracy Mitrano of Penn Yan by 230 votes.
He retired from more than 30 years of service in the Air Force as a colonel in 2008. He then worked for five years as a business development analyst for Lockheed Martin.
Wellsville, Olean and Cuba were among the municipalities visited by Tenney in her tour to become acquainted with the redrawn congressional district.
A graduate of the Air Force Academy and Marquette University Law School, Della Pia worked for nearly two years as a Capitol Hill aide while serving in the Air Force. He also had his own law practice.
Now Della Pia faces an immense challenge: beating a Republican in a largely rural district designed by Democrats in Albany as one of only four Republican congressional districts in the state. The district includes southern Erie County and much of the Southern Tier – but not heavily Democratic Ithaca, a Democratic enclave that has occasionally made the current 23rd district somewhat competitive.
Asked how he would manage to compete in the new, more Republican 23rd district, Della Pia noted that his background and his stance on some issues would help him.
An expert marksman in his military days, he said: "I am not against guns, but I am for good government."
And to Della Pia, that means a government that's responsive to the people. To that end, as the Southern Tier's House member, Della Pia said he would work to modify immigration laws to make it easier for local farmers to find the labor they need.
Rep. Claudia Tenney, the Utica-area Republican running for Congress in a redrawn Southern Tier seat, won the unanimous backing of the Erie County Republican Committee Thursday.
On a broader scale, Della Pia said he favors President Biden's Build Back Better plan, which would restore the expanded child tax credit and establish childcare and prekindergarten programs. The bill would help those at the bottom rung of the economic ladder, he said.
Asked for comment on Della Pia's candidacy, Tenney's political advisor, Nick Stewart, referenced an embarrassing moment from the Democrat's last race: when The Buffalo News reported that a campaign aide lifted large parts of Della Pia's website from another candidate from Georgia.
This time, Stewart said, Della Pia would mimic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York progressive.
“Just like the last time he ran, the far-left agenda driving Max Della Pia’s 'copy-and-paste-candidacy' will be whatever Pelosi and Biden tell him it is," Stewart said. "The last thing Western New York and Southern Tier families need in Congress is someone like Max, who refuses to think independently and will copy-and-paste AOC’s voting record.”