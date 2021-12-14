Again defending mask mandates, Hochul says New York seeing Covid holiday surge

In response to questions, the Democratic governor was vague about a plan she is working on to get more at-home test kits sent for free to New Yorkers; she said there is some idea about sending such tests in ways targeted by ZIP codes. She also said the state, as many are already considering, might at some point have to change the definition of being "fully vaccinated" to include booster shots. But she said there are no plans to do so in the near future. Some believe full vaccination will morph to include booster shots six months after completing a vaccine regiment.

Hochul brought in several upstate business owners, via video links, who cheered on her mask mandate and her Covid response efforts. She said her mask policy is business-friendly and will help save businesses by focusing on masking instead of the mass shutdown orders first issued last year by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Simply ask people to wear a mask and you can stay open. That’s what this is about, keeping you open,’’ she said in imploring businesses to cooperate with the mask rule.

Businesses can opt out of the mask order if they put in place a process to require proof that all patrons entering are fully vaccinated. Many businesses, though, don’t have enough staff for such an effort. Still, the governor said it is her “sincere hope” that many more businesses will only let in vaccinated patrons.

