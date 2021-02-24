After three-year decline, fatal opioid overdoses in Erie County jump in 2020

After a three-year decline from 2016 to 2019, fatal opioid overdoses in Erie County jumped nearly 50% in 2020 from the year before, the commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health revealed Wednesday during an update on opioid overdose deaths in the county.
In addition, Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said, as a proportion of opioid overdose fatalities, the county's victims are getting older and more are coming from the county's Black population. The county Health Department reported a near doubling in the percentage of Black opioid overdose fatalities from 10% in 2018 to 19% in 2020, and a 50% increase in the percentage of victims between 40 and 49 years old from 14% in 2018 to 22% in 2020.
During that same period, there was a 30% dip in fatal overdoses for those 20 to 29 years old, from 29% in 2018 to 19% in 2020.
"The population is changing that is using," Burstein said during a virtual online presentation that was attended by County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.
Poloncarz said that not only has there been an uptick in the number of overdose deaths associated with opioid, but the number associated with the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl is also rising.
Erie County's three-year decline in overdose deaths is coming to an end.
"When we started out with the opioid task force, of course, we were dealing with a significant issue of heroin, and now it's primarily the drug fentanyl," Poloncarz said.
Burstein and Poloncarz both noted that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has had a deleterious effect on the numbers of opioid overdose deaths in Erie County.
"In 2020, so far, we have 232 confirmed opioid-related deaths. There are 17 cases that are still pending. However, this is almost about 50% more in 2020 than the 156 opioid-related deaths that we saw in 2019, where we had our lowest number in several years. So we really lost some ground here," Burstein said.
Erie County saw a significant three-year decline in opioid deaths starting in 2016 when the county initiated its Opiate Epidemic Task Force. It continued to decrease the number of opioid-related deaths through its community programming up through 2019, according to Burstein and Poloncarz.
“Sadly, each one of these numbers represents a preventable death of one of our neighbors,” Poloncarz said.
“The concerted efforts of our Opiate Epidemic Task Force resulted in significant declines in opioid overdose deaths in prior years, but the Covid-19 pandemic prevented too many people from receiving the resources we offer to help and support them. Our community has demonstrated how to turn this terrible tide, and we have to do it again,” he added.
Burstein said the peak in opioid-related deaths was in 2016, with 301 deaths. In 2017, it went down to 251 deaths, and down to 191 deaths in 2018. The lowest number of recorded opioid deaths between 2016 and 2020 was in 2019, when 156 opioid deaths were recorded, Burstein said.
"We're seeing a problem with people who are also co-using cocaine as their substance of choice, and not realizing that this has been tainted with fentanyl," Burstein said.
"We hear from our Central Crime Services lab, really, all the cocaine that they confiscate from crime scenes all is spiked with fentanyl. So there is really no cocaine in our community that is safe," she added.
In 2016, Burstein said 15% of opioid-related deaths in Erie County were also associated with the use of fentanyl-tainted cocaine. In 2020, that increased to 43%.
Also in 2020, toxicology reports showed that 84% of opioid-related overdose deaths involved fentanyl, with just 9% involving heroin, she added.
Burstein said that many of the victims erroneously assume the cocaine they are using is harmless.
"Instead of getting some kind of surge, a stimulant high, they're getting respiratory depression and then overdose and death," she said.
Burstein added that the number of suspected nonfatal opioid overdoses in Erie County that were reported by local law enforcement rose from 2019 to 2020.
From the data, Burstein said, suspected nonfatal opioid overdoses in 2020 showed increases compared to all months in 2019 except for November and December. Total suspected nonfatal overdoses in 2020 were up 42% over 2019, from 636 suspected nonfatal overdoses in 2019 to 906 in 2020.
Burstein said the locations of the deaths has remained largely consistent.
"We're still finding victims throughout Erie County. There is no place in Erie County that is immune," she said.
Almost half of the victims were in the City of Buffalo, even though Buffalo constituted only 28% of Erie County's population in 2020, Burstein said. Suburban residents accounted for 27% of the victims, while rural residents accounted for 11% of the county's opioid overdose fatalities.
“No community is insulated from the opioid epidemic,” said Opiate Epidemic Task Force director Cheryll Moore.
Burstein said that there was a demographic change among the county's fatal opioid overdose victims in 2020.
In 2020, the percentage of fatal opioid overdose victims who were identified by race as white – about 70% – crept down, while the percentage identified as Black doubled to nearly 20% in 2020 from 10% in 2018.
The proportion of victims identified as Hispanic has not changed, she said, and the gender of the victims is still predominately male, at 70%.
However, the county is starting to see some changes with age in its opioid overdose victims, Burstein said.
"We're seeing a slightly older age group that is falling victim to these overdoses," she added. "So we are seeing a more diverse group of individuals that are suffering (as) our overdose death victims."