After lessons of primary loss, Bryon Brown focused on 'every single neighborhood' for 5th term

Faced with the new reality of a write-in campaign as his only hope, Brown and his team then launched a general election campaign to educate Buffalo voters on the mechanics of an unfamiliar write-in process.

"The education component was key, and the research that was done about how to legally wage a write-in in New York State was key," he said, citing campaign manager Betsey Ball's brainstorm of using a pre-inked stamp and his own idea for a "Write Down Byron Brown" slogan.

"It just came to me. 'Write Down Byron Brown.' ... I just let it rip," he recalled. "Everybody remembered it. I was going into neighborhoods and little kids were going 'Write Down Byron Brown.' "

By November, the mayor said he was confident that the unlikely write-in campaign would succeed mainly because of encouragement from across the city. He is quick to credit South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon, whom he labels "a tremendous and courageous young leader," with mobilizing the significant numbers of city workers in South Buffalo to his side.

The mayoral election went well for Byron Brown – but not on his home turf “The fact that his own neighbors voted for India should serve as a wake-up call to the mayor,” said Jesse Myerson, India Walton’s campaign spokesman.