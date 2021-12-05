After lessons of primary loss, Bryon Brown focused on 'every single neighborhood' for 5th term

A month after his convincing re-election to an unprecedented fifth term as mayor of Buffalo, Byron W. Brown believes his victory represents a rebuke to the socialist views of his opponent and a vote of confidence in his leadership.
And as he looks ahead, Brown does not hesitate to claim the voters of Buffalo have handed him a "mandate."
"As a write-in candidate, we consider it a landslide victory and a clear mandate for the future," he said. "It ... showed that people really wanted me to continue as mayor – no doubt about it."
In his first extended interview since he defeated India B. Walton on Nov. 3 by a vote of 38,338 to 25,773, Brown told The Buffalo News he learned from his loss to Walton in the June Democratic primary that the pandemic has caused certain Buffalo neighborhoods to feel even more alienated, and that progress in combating the city's worrisome poverty levels can be addressed only with new and enhanced efforts from all levels of government.
He also said that along with the mandate, Buffalo voters delivered a message.
"We take away from this election that this is a time of great change, great challenge and great concerns that people have," the mayor said. "People want to see a sense of urgency. They want to see things getting done quickly and want to see conditions that affect their everyday lives to improve. They expect the mayor of their city to be a real leader in that process."
"We were the candidacy that gave the voters a choice," Brown said. Clearly, the voters wanted a choice in this election, and that’s why we have won an unprecedented, historic, write-in victory, which is a real mandate from the people of Buffalo."
A calm amid the political storm
Brown's uncharted path to victory began to form just after the Democratic primary polls closed at 9 p.m. on June 22. A "gut" sense of unease overtook him the previous weekend, he says now, adding the night's early voting totals suddenly confirmed that he had underestimated Walton's appeal.
"At the same time, there was no panic, there was no upset and I felt a sense of calm – that whatever happened, everything would be all right," he said.
In those primary night moments, before he faced reporters shortly before 11 p.m. and after Walton had claimed victory, the write-in campaign was born. Though no political candidate in New York history ever attempted a similar effort on such a scale, Brown said he was buoyed by the hundreds of texts and emails urging him to find a way.
Even now, Brown finds himself reverting to campaign mode as he resurrects key elements of his message.
The contest between challenger India Walton and incumbent Byron Brown ranks as unique on so many levels, Robert McCarthy says.
"There was a real visceral reaction to the comments made about socialism and defunding the police," the mayor said. "I did not know people were as bothered about it as they were until after the primary. There was just incredibly strong opposition to the word 'socialism' in the community."
Faced with the new reality of a write-in campaign as his only hope, Brown and his team then launched a general election campaign to educate Buffalo voters on the mechanics of an unfamiliar write-in process.
"The education component was key, and the research that was done about how to legally wage a write-in in New York State was key," he said, citing campaign manager Betsey Ball's brainstorm of using a pre-inked stamp and his own idea for a "Write Down Byron Brown" slogan.
"It just came to me. 'Write Down Byron Brown.' ... I just let it rip," he recalled. "Everybody remembered it. I was going into neighborhoods and little kids were going 'Write Down Byron Brown.' "
By November, the mayor said he was confident that the unlikely write-in campaign would succeed mainly because of encouragement from across the city. He is quick to credit South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon, whom he labels "a tremendous and courageous young leader," with mobilizing the significant numbers of city workers in South Buffalo to his side.
“The fact that his own neighbors voted for India should serve as a wake-up call to the mayor,” said Jesse Myerson, India Walton’s campaign spokesman.
"I think when Ms. Walton spoke on primary night, a lot of people paid very close attention to what she was saying about defunding the police, what she was saying about being a socialist, what she was saying about going after other elected officials in the community," he said. "In particular, that was galvanizing in South Buffalo, a community that has a great deal of respect for public safety, that values hard work and accomplishment."
Walton, he added, never called to congratulate him on his victory.
Support Local Journalism
Brown faltered in city's poorest neighborhoods
Still, it is not lost on Brown that 41% of city voters cast their ballot for Walton – as well as her socialist ideas and plans to cut Police Department funding that he views as anathema. He lost his home base in Masten and in other East Side districts of Ellicott and University, as well as Niagara. He still blames the disproportionate effects of the pandemic in poorer areas as the base cause of being "disaffected in the political process."
"There would be more anger and fear and frustration in those communities," he said, but then turned around the election results to point out the city as a whole rejected Walton's message.
The city's most conservative areas – South Buffalo, Lovejoy and the North District – voted overwhelmingly to make Byron Brown the city's first five-term mayor and its first write-in mayor.
Yes, the mayor acknowledged, poverty pervades the Council districts where his opponent triumphed. But he does not accept that city government alone should shoulder the blame for such a pervasive problem.
"If poverty is going to be addressed, it's got be be everybody working together in this community," he said. "When we make the mistake of trying to make any one entity responsible for poverty, then we make the mistake of not getting things done.
"Every level of government could be doing better," he added, noting City Hall's own efforts to diversify its workforce, reduce taxes and initiate expansive youth employment programs.
But Brown continues to insist that the Walton's philosophies offer no credible alternative. He rejects the "democratic" part of Walton's "democratic socialist" label because her allies "are not Democrats" who lack accountability. He rarely speaks of his own Queens background, but pointed to his Jamaican father's immigrant experience – from "stock boy" to executive in Manhattan's garment district – as the kind of "pull up by bootstraps" family history appreciated in a city like Buffalo, where various nationalities have worked to lift themselves.
Victory came without 'institutional support'
In the aftermath of Brown's apparent write-in victory, questions surround whether Buffalo was ever ready to follow the progressive path India Walton's primary victory seemed to have charted.
Now Brown looks back on an election won by the rejuvenated strength of his own political organization – the same organization he allowed to sit on its hands for the primary. Erie County Democrats abandoned him following Walton's primary win, he acknowledged, as did much of the state's party hierarchy. As for Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner, he sort of shrugs his shoulders with the attitude of a mayor confident in the power of his own team.
Still, he wishes Zellner would have recognized the same dangers he saw in Walton's socialist views that ultimately "weakens the Democratic brand."
"I would like to have seen Chairman Zellner recognize that and stick with me," he said. "But I'm certainly not holding any grudge against him. I think he certainly has watched this process very closely and learned from it, and hopefully he will be a better chairman of the Democratic Party as a result."
Possibly the most stinging rebuke stemmed from Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who along with Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, endorsed Walton as the party nominee over Brown, the immediate past chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee. Brown said he recognizes the pressures on Schumer, especially from various Democratic constituencies, but noted the state's second largest city represents a constituency, too.
"I was disappointed. I thought that they should have stayed out," the mayor said.
Demands that Mayor Byron W. Brown resign from the Democratic National Committee are growing,…
"And there were definitely many people in this community who felt that way," he added of Schumer. "I also heard from a number of elected officials and party people across the country that were surprised and felt he should have stayed out of it. But I knew when you lose a Democratic primary, you're going to lose institutional support."
He rejects any notion he "owes" councilmembers like Scanlon or North's Joseph Golombek Jr. Ditto for the police and fire unions with which he must negotiate future contracts.
"I have a responsibility as the head of an over $535 million municipal corporation to make decisions in the best interest of our residents and workers and manage the city in a win-win," he said. "That is a difficult and delicate balance."
Working to win back Walton voters
Now the mayor of Buffalo looks ahead. He says he has no one priority on his agenda, but mentions making 40% of the city's housing listed as "affordable." He recognizes that he has work to do in the neighborhoods where Walton did well, and thinks he has the political capital to achieve other goals.
Brown talks a lot about "equity, diversity and inclusion" as guidelines for when he takes a historic fifth oath of office on New Years Day.
"What we have to take into the next term is being even bolder in pushing to improve this community and working to make sure every single neighborhood advances," he said. "Buffalo is a city of hope and opportunity for every single resident, and we will make this four years the best years of what will now be five terms in office."