17 public school districts, 11 private schools opt into Erie County's 'test-to-stay' program
Seventeen public school districts and 11 private schools across Erie County this week began implementing a Covid-19 testing program aimed at keeping children who might have been exposed to the virus from being sent home to quarantine.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein announced the launching of the program Tuesday following the success last month of a pilot program in Grand Island schools. The test-to-stay-in-school program – as it has been dubbed – initially showed that of 193 tests given over a two-week period, only one child tested positive for the virus. That meant just one child had to quarantine at home and miss school, while about 70 other children, who were tested over multiple days, got to stay in class as long as they remained symptom free.

Like the pilot program, the expanded testing program targets children who have been identified as close contacts of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last month that counties across the state would be given the option to enact their own test-to-stay programs, which the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also supports.

The participating public and private schools in Erie County have agreed to work closely with the Erie County Department of Health Epidemiology School Team to coordinate testing and data reporting. The county health department also shared information with these schools on how to pick up a supply of Covid-19 test kits.

Additional documentation from the New York State Department of Health indicates that school staff are also eligible for the program. The county health department announced Wednesday that it is incorporating this and other updates into its protocols, and will communicate these and future anticipated updates regularly to participating schools.

The school districts and schools in Erie County that are participating in the test-to-stay program are as follows:

Alden Central School District

Akron Central School District

Amherst Central School District

Clarence Central School District

Cleveland Hill Union Free School District

Eden Central School District

Erie 1 BOCES

Frontier Central School District

Grand Island Central School District

Iroquois Central School District

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District

Lackawanna City School District

Lancaster Central School District

Sweet Home Central School District

Tonawanda City Schools

Williamsville Central School District

West Seneca Central School District

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School

Buffalo Seminary

Canisius High School

Christian Central Academy

Mount Mercy Academy

Nardin Academy

The Park School of Buffalo

Sacred Heart Academy

St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute

South Buffalo Charter School

Tapestry Charter School

