17 public school districts, 11 private schools opt into Erie County's 'test-to-stay' program

Seventeen public school districts and 11 private schools across Erie County this week began implementing a Covid-19 testing program aimed at keeping children who might have been exposed to the virus from being sent home to quarantine.

Covid cases explode in area schools this month It’s pandemic learning, Omicron style, where rising cases mean continued issues covering classrooms and securing enough bus drivers.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein announced the launching of the program Tuesday following the success last month of a pilot program in Grand Island schools. The test-to-stay-in-school program – as it has been dubbed – initially showed that of 193 tests given over a two-week period, only one child tested positive for the virus. That meant just one child had to quarantine at home and miss school, while about 70 other children, who were tested over multiple days, got to stay in class as long as they remained symptom free.

Like the pilot program, the expanded testing program targets children who have been identified as close contacts of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last month that counties across the state would be given the option to enact their own test-to-stay programs, which the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also supports.