Postal worker in Jamestown is charged with stealing gift cards, cash from envelopes

A Jamestown postal worker has been indicted on multiple counts of stealing gift cards and cash from mailed envelopes in 2022.

Anita Miller, 40, was charged with six counts of theft of mail by a postal employee and two counts of delay of mail by a postal employee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of New York. In addition to the reported thefts in February and March of 2022, Miller is accused of delaying delivery of mailed envelopes on two occasions in March 2022.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The federal grand jury indictment, returned Thursday, accuses Miller of removing a Tops gift card from an envelope on Feb. 22, 2022; removing a gift card, resealing the envelope and placing it back in the delivery tray on March 10, 2022; removing cash from an envelope on March 11, March 12 and from two envelopes on March 16, 2022; and stealing another gift card on March 12, 2022.

The indictment stems from an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Matthew Modafferi, Special Agent-in-Charge Northeast Field Office.

– Jay Tokasz

Excavator being towed in Wheatfield hits railroad bridge and closes road

A rail bridge over Niagara Road in the Town of Wheatfield was damaged Friday afternoon when a mini excavator on a trailer hit the underside of the bridge.

The mini excavator, being towed on a trailer by a Ford Super Duty dump truck, hit the CSX rail bridge and partially fell off the trailer and onto the road at around 4 p.m., according to Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies.

Niagara Road was closed to traffic while the street was cleared of equipment and debris. Deputies didn’t specify the extent of the damage to the rail bridge.

The accident happened just east of Niagara Falls Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

Nicholas R. Green, 37, of Niagara Falls was driving the Ford truck. Green was cited for operating out of class, operating a trailer without a license plate affixed, and operating an uninspected trailer, deputies said.

– Jay Tokasz

Students stay indoors for recess in Buffalo schools after nationwide cyber threat

Students in Buffalo Public Schools were kept indoors for recess activities on Friday due to a nationwide cyber threat being investigated by the FBI.

The threat originated in Texas and was not specific to New York State or Buffalo, but district officials decided to move all recess activities at schools indoors “out of an abundance of caution.”

“It’s crucial to stress that students and staff were not at risk,” the district said in a post on its website.

The threat did not affect dismissal or evening sporting events.

The FBI Buffalo office posted on X, formerly Twitter, that they had no information to indicate a specific and credible threat in Western New York, but would continue to work closely with law enforcement partners. They also urged the public to be aware and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

– Jay Tokasz