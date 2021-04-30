Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
People who are separated from their loved ones by the closed border have been increasingly outspoken, calling on both governments to loosen restrictions.
In their filing, government lawyers said they believe Douglas MacKinnon "has transferred and concealed his assets and stonewalled discovery efforts to avoid collection efforts."
JoAnn Russ was thrilled when a letter arrived about her pension from a former employer. She could receive a lump sum payment of $183,838. A year later, she was informed there had been a mistake.
After decades of vacancy or neglect, the historic Pierce-Arrow Administration Building on Elmwood Avenue once again has people occupying its three floors.
Dr. John LoFaso, of Williamsville, has been accused of fraudulently modifying a patient's medical records after the patient's chart had been closed in order to obtain fentanyl for personal use.
“You don’t want to be where I am now," Shredd said. "Take it serious and get vaccinated.”
Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner denies he told Kimberly L. Beaty she had the wrong look.
While local TV news departments often clamor for governmental officials to be transparent, their stations often are secretive about extended absences of staffers, Pergament says.
The documents, released by town police in response to a public-records request, for the first time identify the officers who handled the accident investigation and detail the discipline they received from the department for their actions that night and in the days afterward.
Bruce Grabenstatter, 56, was charged with first-degree grand larceny, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to the police report.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.