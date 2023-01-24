NELSON Richard P.

Alway, Sheila and Daniel (Amanda) Nelson; cherished grandfather of Elise, Linley (Edwin), Christina (Eli), Madeline and Erica; adored great grandfather of Phineas; loving son of the late Harold and Laura Nelson; dear brother of Donald (Linda), David (Cathryn) and the late Dennis Nelson. Richard was a proud member of the Local 41 IBEW Retiree's Club. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert, Amherst, NY on Wednesday from 3 PM – 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY on Thursday at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Richard's memory to hospicebuffalo. com. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com