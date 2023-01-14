NALBACH Leo W. Age 81 passed peacefully on January 8, 2023 after a long illness. Son of the late William and Leonore Nalbach. Leo is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Donna Marie (Fritz) Nalbach; dear brother in-law of Daniel Fritz, Peter (Theresa) Fritz, Michael (Ellen) Fritz, William (Leigh) Fritz, and Mary Beth (Tim) Schlichting; loving uncle of Jerry, Diana (David), Jonathan, Monica, Nicole and Claire. Also survived by dear cousins and many wonderful friends. After a 42-year career, Leo retired as Vice President of Marine Midland/HSBC. A person of deep faith, Leo was a firm believer in "Service Above Self'. He was a past president of the Scalp and Blade Fraternity, life member and past president of the Orchard Park Fire Company, charter past president of the Buffalo Sunrise Rotary Club, a member of St. Bernadette Church and a Eucharistic Minister. Leo loved the Adirondacks, especially Seventh Lake, bicycled twice across New York State, was a great raconteur known for his lengthy stories and jokes, enjoyed a good Manhattan, was a very positive person who was always smiling, and a joy to be around. Leo will be greatly missed and always loved. Relatives and friends may visit the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME INC 6575 E. Quaker Street Orchard Park, NY. on Monday, January 16th from 3 pm – 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Bernadette Church 5930 South Abbott Rd Orchard Park Tuesday, January 17th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scalp and Blade Scholarship Fund (www.scalpandblade. org). The family is grateful for the love and care provided to Leo by Elderwood at Williamsville, Memory Care Unit. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
NALBACH Leo W.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Damar Hamlin transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center: 'This is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery'
Hamlin was released Monday morning from intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was flown back to Buffalo, where he was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute to continue his treatment.
To be enacted, the changes required 24 of the 32 teams to vote in favor (three-quarters majority), and 25 did.
SUNY Buffalo State College will officially become SUNY Buffalo State University on Sunday – a designation the school hopes will elevate its status and increase enrollment.
Given the week the Bills and the NFL have had in the wake of Damar Hamlin's scary injury, a CPR sack celebration didn't seem like the classiest move. Especially by the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Hamlin's hometown, and in the stadium where Hamlin played his college football for Pitt.
Buffalo Bills tickets have been selling for astronomical prices throughout the 2022 regular season.
A Canadian restaurant franchisee is planning to open a Moe's Southwest Grill inside the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel and the region's first A&W Restaurant in Niagara Falls.
The Buffalo News obtained a list with the names of 35 people who died due to the blizzard in Erie County. Nearly all of the newly identified victims died in Buffalo. Here's what we know.
• Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard.
Sgt. Thomas J. Loewke is accused of tipping off co-conspirators who “conducted, financed, managed, supervised, directed and owned an illegal gambling business” that brought in illegal profits of more than $10 million from 2016-2021.
Shoplifting suspects who drove away from a traffic stop Saturday afternoon were arrested after their vehicle crashed on the Route 219 expressway, Orchard Park police reported.
The two drag brunches at Angelina's Gastro Pub in the fall were a success, but the Town of Aurora restaurant ran into a problem because town zoning law doesn't allow drag shows without a special permit.