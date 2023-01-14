NALBACH Leo W. Age 81 passed peacefully on January 8, 2023 after a long illness. Son of the late William and Leonore Nalbach. Leo is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Donna Marie (Fritz) Nalbach; dear brother in-law of Daniel Fritz, Peter (Theresa) Fritz, Michael (Ellen) Fritz, William (Leigh) Fritz, and Mary Beth (Tim) Schlichting; loving uncle of Jerry, Diana (David), Jonathan, Monica, Nicole and Claire. Also survived by dear cousins and many wonderful friends. After a 42-year career, Leo retired as Vice President of Marine Midland/HSBC. A person of deep faith, Leo was a firm believer in "Service Above Self'. He was a past president of the Scalp and Blade Fraternity, life member and past president of the Orchard Park Fire Company, charter past president of the Buffalo Sunrise Rotary Club, a member of St. Bernadette Church and a Eucharistic Minister. Leo loved the Adirondacks, especially Seventh Lake, bicycled twice across New York State, was a great raconteur known for his lengthy stories and jokes, enjoyed a good Manhattan, was a very positive person who was always smiling, and a joy to be around. Leo will be greatly missed and always loved. Relatives and friends may visit the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME INC 6575 E. Quaker Street Orchard Park, NY. on Monday, January 16th from 3 pm – 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Bernadette Church 5930 South Abbott Rd Orchard Park Tuesday, January 17th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scalp and Blade Scholarship Fund (www.scalpandblade. org). The family is grateful for the love and care provided to Leo by Elderwood at Williamsville, Memory Care Unit. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com