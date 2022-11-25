In loving memory of Barbara L. (Smith) Nadrowski, Esq. born on 5.28.1949 and laid to rest on 11.14.2022. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William P. Nadrowski, her children, Brian Francis, Kevin Scott, Aaron Keith, and Randi-Anne (Metzger), 9 grandchildren, and 5 greatgrandchildren. She was the daughter of Mary Ann (Norris) and Francis Smith and had three sisters Mary (Rickard), Becky (Martinez), and the late Elizabeth (Dziengielewski). In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Haven House and local food banks. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Ripa's Restaurant on Walden Ave (at Pavement) on 11.26.2022 from 12 3 PM, family and friends are welcomed to pay their respects.
NADROWSKI Barbara L. (nee Smith)
