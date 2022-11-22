 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MYSZKA Rev. Msgr. Daniel J.

MYSZKA Rev. Msgr. Daniel J. November 13, 2022. Rescheduled to Friday. Family will be present 9-10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St Stanislaus Church (Peckham & Wilson St) FRIDAY (11/25) at 10 AM. www.Pietszak.com

