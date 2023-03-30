March 27, 2023 of Boston, NY. Beloved wife of Peter Mychajluk. Dearest mother of Craig (Rachel), Scott (James Fritts) and Leah (Steven) Cofield. Grandmother of Isabella, Isaiah, Chase, Jack and Neriah. Daughter of the late Pasquale and Anita (nee Mattucci) Bolognese. Sister of Babs (Vincent) Serafini. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS on Friday, March 31 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Panachyda at 6 pm. Prayers Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 with Funeral Service at Revive Wesleyan McKinley Campus (Bayview Chapel) 4999 McKinley Pkwy Hamburg, NY.