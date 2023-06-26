By Steven SchultzLately, since my retirement, with more time to contemplate, I have been wondering how we septuagenarians survived our childhoods in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. After all, there were no such things as seat belts, child car seats, bicycle helmets, elbow pads, knee pads or padded playgrounds. In those days we pretty much roamed the streets on our own.

We lived in a relatively new neighborhood full of young kids. One of the building lots was empty at the time, so workers piled up dirt from other lots as they were excavated for foundations. The dirt pile got quite high and became a formidable hill for biking down in the summer and sledding down in the winter. The problem (although we didn’t think so at the time) was that the pathway going down the side of the hill ran straight into an intersection. Amazingly, I don’t recall any of us being injured.

We had a few incidents involving bicycles. One evening when I was about 7, my dad drove me to get an old hand-me-down bike fixed up. While he chatted with the repair person I was left in the front seat of our idling car. I accidentally hit the gear shift and we started rolling. I never saw my dad, who was a big man, running so fast! He caught up with the vehicle before we made the intersection.

Another bike incident occurred one hot summer day when my friends and I were racing to Andersons for ice cream. We were speeding through a parking lot when all of a sudden, whack! I was hit by a car, no helmet or other protective gear. I landed on the trunk of the car. I crawled off the car, dusted myself off, and looked into its windowto see who hit me. The vehicle was empty. It was parked! I guess I wasn’t paying attention.

Another not-so-bright incident was copying the knife thrower at the circus. We used darts instead of knives, but it ended when I caught one with my thumb. I guess it could have been worse.We were all Buffalo Bills fans in those days, as the Bills were the stars of the AFL. So we played a lot of football, both in the street and on the muddy playground field at the end of the block. Nobody used any equipment for safety. Our protection was the mud on the ground or nothing at all.

When builders finally hauled away our dirt hill and started building a house on the lot, its foundation became our new playground since there was no fencing or protection around the lot. One evening, with no workers around, I slipped and fell off the wall and ended up (luckily unhurt) in the basement looking up at the stars. Talking about playgrounds, in those days there were no soft landing surfaces, and the equipment was all unpadded steel. Ouch!

Sometimes, on rainy days when we weren’t trying to kill ourselves, we would listen to records. One of our favorites was “Mad’s Twist, Rock, and Roll.” Its classic songs included “Blind Date, Yaaaaaah!,” “Somebody Else’s Dandruff on My Lover Baby’s Shirt,” and “Let’s Do the Pretzel and End Up Like One Too.”

One tune I didn’t get the implication of until later was “Even If I Live to Be 22, I’ll Always Remember Being Young.”