Fifty – the big five-0! I never thought it would happen to me. But here I am. (Don’t tell my mom, she figures if I tell people that I am 50 her friends are going to do some quick math and figure out how old she is.) I started getting all the AARP emails and advertisements in the mail at least six months before the big day. I guess as you get older, they figure you become forgetful.

I’ve witnessed most of my friends gracefully age and take turning 50 in stride. It’s amusing to hear our conversations now. Instead of discussions about when and where we were going to go, they are a little bit more subdued these days, and we often compare ailments, aches and pains. What medications are you on? How is your cholesterol? And now all I hear when I go to the doctor is “at your age …”

However, I do believe that with age comes wisdom, and opportunities for new experiences. A time to reflect on dreams yet to be fulfilled and check things off the “bucket list.” For me, I took a leap of faith, a literal leap. I fulfilled a dream and went skydiving on my 50th birthday.

My tandem instructor was awesome. He was supportive and encouraging. One of the first things he told me was that “skydiving changes you, even after your first jump.” He went on to tell me a story about his second jump, which followed a car accident that totaled his car on the way there.

Although my story isn’t nearly as exciting, he was correct. It does change you. As I exited that small plane, with my instructor strapped tight to my back, I took the plunge, falling back to earth at an intense speed. I smiled wide, mouth open in awe, taking in all the sights (only to find out from the pictures and videos that my face was flapping in the breeze like a basset hound hanging out a car window).

Oddly, there was no “stomach drop” sensation like on a rollercoaster, just a sensation of flying, a euphoric experience like no other. I felt empowered. I felt rejuvenated. It was exhilarating. I felt like I could conquer anything, with a new lease on life and a fresh outlook. It is an experience that is very hard to describe.

I have a friend who had a similar experience of empowerment when she went on a cruise trip snorkeling excursion. She is unable to swim and terrified of water where you can’t touch the bottom, but she put on the snorkel and jumped in. Afterward, nothing could put her down. She was recharged. To this day, it’s an inside joke that she could do anything – after all, she did go snorkeling.

Not every pivotal moment in life is obvious. Sometimes you never expect your life to change, but in a moment it does, and in a way you would never expect. Turning 50 was pivotal for me, but not in a bad way. I had an experience that, even weeks afterward, makes me smile every time I think about it. I’m eager to see what else life has in store.