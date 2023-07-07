Gone are the days when you can go to your annual doctor visit to discuss any health concerns you may have. Your annual visit is now called a “preventive care visit.”

According to the Highmark website, a preventive care visit covers the following:

Check your weight, height, temperature, blood pressure and pulse.

Listen to your heart and lungs, discuss immunizations.

Various cancer screenings, breast, colorectal, cervical and prostate cancer.

Certain blood tests to check such as cholesterol or blood sugar.

Then, there is the office visit, which includes other services that cost more:

Discussing or getting treatment for a specific health concern, condition or injury.

Lab work, x-rays or additional tests related to a specific health concern, condition or injury.

Last year, I was unaware of these changes. I had discussed with my physician a pain in my right upper arm. I was given a script for the pain and later received a bill for $72. I was in shock.

At my recent visit, when I was asked “if I had any concerns,” I said, “I can’t discuss that because that would be in an office visit.” I told him I was slammed with a bill last year and was not going through that again.

Now, I have to schedule an office visit to go over all my concerns with a physician’s assistant that I couldn’t tell my doctor who I had just seen. Really, does that make any sense?

I liken this visit to taking your car in for an inspection. Basically, your body is your “vehicle,” and it is going in for a 5-point inspection. If your car needs an oil change, you pay extra. The same applies for these rules. If you speak about a health concern, you pay extra, instead of a free annual visit.

Also, at a “preventative” visit, shouldn’t alternatives be offered to medications? There are natural substances that could help achieve lowering cholesterol, lowering triglycerides and improving sleep. That sounds safer than many side effects of my own prescriptions. You trust the medication will help, only to discover that some side effects are irreversible.

In thinking about the healthcare system, in general, I feel it has deteriorated. Patients are like everyone who is being sold a variety of services and goods. In order to accomplish this task, account executives are there to convince clients. Therefore, the “account executives” are doctors and the clients are “patients.” This generates income for the pharmacy industry and hospitals/clinics.

Another thing I’ve always wondered about is why you are not informed about the changes your body goes through as you age. You are told about changes from childhood into puberty, about pregnancy and, for women, menopause. After that: silence.

Your body stops making collagen, which causes changes in the skin. Melatonin levels drop, resulting in insomnia for many seniors.

I understand doctors are doing their best and have very busy practices. Maybe they could help by having pamphlets in the office with more information about aging so you are prepared for what lies ahead.

The moral of the story? Expand your knowledge. It’s your life, your body and you are in charge.