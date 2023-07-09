My love of the Buffalo Bills started in the early 1980s thanks to my father, who is a proud native of Buffalo’s First Ward, as he’s often told us. One cold wintry day while playing in the house, I ran past our living room and stopped. There he sat, on a kitchen chair fixated on the TV with a blanket thrown over his shoulders. He was shaking, not because it was cold, but because of his devoted attention to what was on the TV. I gazed at him and then at the television trying to understand what had captivated my father’s attention.

I asked him what he was watching and he explained that it was the Buffalo Bills, a football team that plays in his hometown that he’s followed since childhood. He told me he worked in the “old stadium” selling peanuts at the games, allowing him to see the game. I decided then that since my father loved this team and they were from his hometown, I needed to be a fan and root with him on Sundays.

I spent the next years learning about football and cheering on the Buffalo Bills. It was easy in the late ‘80s with Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and Bruce Smith, not so easy in the ‘90s and 2000s. But it didn’t matter, 6-10 or 3-13, we needed to stick by our guys. That’s what the “Mafia” does.

In 1994, I had my son. As he grew up, he quickly became a fan, and in 2004 we became season ticket holders. I envisioned the many games I would attend in the future, spending time with my son, cheering on our team. It took 14 years before we saw another winning season after that year. We started on the bleacher seats in the end zone, each year upgrading, and finally landed on the 30-yard line on the visitors’ side.

I added an additional ticket when my daughter came along and have enjoyed 19 years of games with my children and my father. Last year, in 2022, I was able to upgrade to the Buffalo Bills side of the stadium and my tickets are behind the bench! We attended the home opener in September in our new seats and we were not disappointed.

My oldest son is now a father. We have started planning when we will bring my granddaughter to her first game. Unfortunately, that may not happen. After 19 years, it appears once the new stadium opens, I will not be able to afford my seats. While I expected the ticket prices to increase, I never thought I’d be in a position where I would have to forfeit my season tickets due to astronomical charges.

I am bracing myself, like all ticket holders, for the personal seat license fees. It’s hard to believe that an organization like the Buffalo Bills, whose fan base is blue collar, would impose such fees high enough that their fans wouldn’t be able to afford their tickets. The Pegulas and the NFL are already receiving $600 million from New York State taxpayers toward the new stadium. Do they really need to charge a PSL? It saddens me that hundreds of longtime ticket holders may no longer be able to afford a Sunday game, cheering on their team, in a beautiful new stadium.

I respectfully request the organization to reconsider their plans and remember who they play for – unless I am wrong and it is no longer about the fans.