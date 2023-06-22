This might be my favorite time of year. The weather warms up and I can ride my bike throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario.

But even more than that, it’s the time I focus on the preparations for the Ride for Roswell. I’m not sure which I enjoy more: raising money, the ride itself, or the after-party where we get together for food, beverages and the celebration of the work Roswell Park does.

My wife, Kathy, played a very important role in all this. She helped recruit riders and raise money for our team, which over the past 10 years has raised more than $3 million for the event.

Kathy planned everything needed for the post-ride party tent, from the menu to the swag bags to hiring the massage therapists. Then during the ride, while I was cycling on one of the courses, she made sure everything was done properly for the party. She also was the official greeter walking through the tent thanking everyone for participating. Whether they were old friends, or first-time riders, who she was meeting for the first time, she always stopped for a chat.

In the months following the ride, we worked with Roswell Park to target specific programs for our fundraising endowment. Years ago, when we began this labor of love, Kathy had the idea that it should fund programs beyond the traditional research grants. We certainly believe that research is vital to overcoming cancer.

But she also believed that patients and their families needed help in dealing with the daily struggles of fighting the disease – whether financial assistance or something so simple as having something to occupy your time while you’re undergoing treatment, it’s all an essential part of the recovery process.

All that has been enhanced as the endowment grew. Funding now supports a pediatric medical psychologist, a pediatric research coordinator, the Cooling Care Program, the Pediatric Art Therapy Program, a supportive and palliative care specialist, individual financial assistance for patients and their families, and more.

But this year the Ride for Roswell will be different for us.

You see, Kathy survived cancer about 50 years ago, while in high school. In fact, Roswell tells us she was their oldest pediatric cancer patient. When she went in for her annual check-ups as an adult, she was the only adult patient in a room full of kids.

But a couple years ago, the cancer returned. Kathy fought it with more courage than I’d ever seen in anyone. She never gave up her fight. And while that battle took a lot out of her, whatever energy she had left, she focused it on family, friends and anything she could do for Roswell Park and its patients.

Last July, Kathy passed away while at Roswell Park. Many people were surprised when they heard she died, because Kathy didn’t tell many people what she was going through. She wasn’t the kind of person who looked for sympathy.

But cancer didn’t win. Kathy did. Her wisdom, dedication and hard work will live on in the programs that our endowment funds. Those programs will help save lives. They will help make the struggle a little easier for those who are fighting cancer.

I know at the Ride for Roswell I will think about Kathy and the great things she did to help others with this disease. Her memory will make me smile.

I hope that I will meet someone there who has been inspired by Kathy’s actions. Someone who, in the future, will dedicate themselves to help people battling cancer.