Music newsletter test - DO NOT PUBLISH

Aug. 25, 2022

Four stages of live music on Elmwood this weekend

For the past 20 years, the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts has been providing a music-centric vision and low-key arts community-based vibe that, for some, provides a welcome alternative to the Allentown Art Festival. Year 21 finds the festival offering some 60 live performances spread across four stages in the Elmwood Village. On the St. James stage alone, you’ll find artists as diverse as Coral Collapse, the Alison Pipitone Band, Cooler, Ten Cent Howl, Tough Old Bird, Koko Neetz, the Painkillers and One World Tribe, the last of which will return to share an “After Hours Street Party” bill with Organ Fairchild.

Brothers for Life: A Tribute to Jerry Livingston highlights KeyBank Live at Larkin on Wednesday. We talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor. Full schedule >>

O'Mega Red brings his "hip-rock" to GCR Audio Recording Studios for a live performance. He describes rock and hip-hop as "sister genres" and points to the fact "rock originated from Black culture" as proof music evolves in a circular fashion, and that all of these genre subdivisions are in fact connected.

"I fuse a lot of different genres and always have," O'Mega Red said.

Songs performed:

Boss Moves

Pistol

#DoIt4DaGram

If 13 is an unlucky number, don’t tell DJ Khaled . His new album “God Did” is his 13th full-length set and he’s teased it with the banger “Staying Alive” alongside frequent collaborators Drake and Lil Baby.

. His new album is his 13th full-length set and he’s teased it with the banger “Staying Alive” alongside frequent collaborators Drake and Lil Baby. Marcus King and his blistering guitar skills have once again teamed up with Black Keys frontman and Grammy-winning producer Dan Auerbach to create the album “Young Blood,” out Friday. “Young Blood” follows King’s Grammy-nominated album “El Dorado,” and features the bluesy, rocking “Blood on the Tracks.”

and his blistering guitar skills have once again teamed up with Black Keys frontman and Grammy-winning producer Dan Auerbach to create the album out Friday. “Young Blood” follows King’s Grammy-nominated album “El Dorado,” and features the bluesy, rocking “Blood on the Tracks.” Duncan Sheik returns with a clutch of his own music after working on theater musicals for a while. “Claptrap” is the singer-songwriter’s ninth studio album and first in seven years. It boasts the slinky “Experience,” the Peter Gabriel-ish ballad “Maybe” and the electronic-bouncy “There’s No Telling.”

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

Prince & 3rdEyeGirl, "PlectrumElectrum"

Back and forth through the catalog I go, looking for … I don’t know. Comfort? This week, I found it in one of the last albums Prince released, particularly the tune "TicTacToe."