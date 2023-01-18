MURPHY Thomas M.

January 15, 2023, Age 92. Beloved husband of 68 years to Camille (nee Sperrazza) Murphy. Devoted father of Michael T. (Jolene), Carol L. (Philip) Kiefer, Gregory
M. and Kimberly A. (Albert III) Morey of Fishers, IN. Loving grandfather of Matthew (Amanda) Kiefer, Mitchell Kiefer, Christopher (Rebecca) Murphy, Joelle (Daniel) Cray and Albert Morey IV and great grandfather of Oliver, Henry, Arthur, Theodore, Camille and Clara. Dear brother of Elizabeth (Ronald) Nochelski and the late John (Jean) Murphy, Irene (Gordon) Sly, Edward (Geraldine) Murphy and Anna Mae Murphy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. 911 Englewood Ave. on Thursday, January 19 from 3 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Friday, January 20 at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in Tom's memory to American Cancer Society. Tom was a United States Navy veteran, serving from 1948-1952. He was a former employee of the Linde Corporation and a member of the Frontiersmen VFW Post 7545. Please share condolences at www.mertz.com