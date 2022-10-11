 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MURPHY — Sr. Thomas Marie, RSM (Mary Ann)

October 7, 2022. Daughter of the late Thomas J. and Mary (nee Ring) Murphy; dear sister of John J. (Ellen) Murphy and the late William F. (late Mary) Murphy; loving aunt of five nephews and two nieces and many grandnieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit Wednesday, October 12, 4-6:30 PM at the Mercy Center, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 13, at 4 PM at the Mercy Center Chapel. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery will be held Friday at 9:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 716-822-1260.

