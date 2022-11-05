MURPHY John J. "Cy"

November 2, 2022. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Kelleher) Murphy. Dearest father of Mary Ann (Stephen Pardee) Murphy and Ellen Jane (George) Korenko and the late Mark Gerard Murphy. Adored Poppy of Madison and Morgan Stoupa. Brother of the late William F. (late Mary) and the late Sr. Thomas Marie Murphy RSM. Friends may call Sunday 4-7 pm at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca (Same as Hoy Funeral Home). Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday at St. Martin of Tours at 11:15 am. Please assemble at the church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to Mercy Hospital Perinatal Bereavement Fund and/or NAMI National Alliance for the Mentally Ill.