MURPHY Edgar "Babe"

October 13, 2022. Husband of the late Phyllis (nee Kammerer) Murphy; dearest father of Michael, Paula (Greg) Zablonski, Thomas (Elizabeth) and Sheila (Timothy) McCarthy; loving grandfather of Jillian, Kevin, Kristen, James, John, Patrick and Lauren; dear brother of Vincent (Mary) and the late Charles Murphy. Family and friends are invited to a Service on Monday at 9:30 AM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca (same as Hoy Funeral Home), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church at 10 AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery.

