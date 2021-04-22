Watch now: Exciting restaurants, bars opening in Buffalo area in spring-summer 2021

Lovers of Buffalo food and drink have an abundance of reasons to be excited about spring. Among the new ventures are Jack Rabbit in the old J.P. Bullfeathers, Frankie Primo's +39 in North Tonawanda, Kaylena Marie's Bakery's new digs in Orchard Park, Mister Sizzle's in Horsefeathers on the West Side and bSide Market on Chippewa Street.

While these range in concept from an entertainment venue with surprising fare to an old-school smash burger and milkshake spot, many tastes will be satisfied as this fleet introduces itself to the Buffalo area.

Read more about each of the projects at the links below: