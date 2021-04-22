 Skip to main content
Watch now: Exciting restaurants, bars opening in Buffalo area in spring-summer 2021
Watch now: Exciting restaurants, bars opening in Buffalo area in spring-summer 2021

Lovers of Buffalo food and drink have an abundance of reasons to be excited about spring. Among the new ventures are Jack Rabbit in the old J.P. Bullfeathers, Frankie Primo's +39 in North Tonawanda, Kaylena Marie's Bakery's new digs in Orchard Park, Mister Sizzle's in Horsefeathers on the West Side and bSide Market on Chippewa Street.

From Jack Rabbit in the former J.P. Bullfeathers to Frankie Primo's +39 across the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, the Buffalo-area food fans have several reasons to look forward to warm weather. Add in Bacchus' bSide project, the old-school Mister Sizzle's on Connecticut Street and a new site for Kaylena Marie's, and the must-visit list has grown substantially longer. Lead image credit: @Bflofoodie on Instagram, via Jack Rabbit.

While these range in concept from an entertainment venue with surprising fare to an old-school smash burger and milkshake spot, many tastes will be satisfied as this fleet introduces itself to the Buffalo area.

Read more about each of the projects at the links below:

[More: Tappo Day Club to open in late May on Chandler Street]

Did we miss an exciting restaurant-bar opening soon? Email btsujimoto@buffnews.com.

