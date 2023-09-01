The University at Buffalo football team opens the season at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Wisconsin, ranked No. 19 in the country in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, and Buffalo News sports reporter Rachel Lenzi was the guest on the “Locked on Badgers” podcast this week.

"Locked on Badgers" host Ryan Harings asked Lenzi about the Bulls’ familiarity – or lack of familiarity – with Camp Randall Stadium, the clamorous home of the Badgers. It is UB's first trip to Madison since 2006.

“People don’t know what Camp Randall is," Lenzi said. "It’s a Union training ground from the Civil War. I didn’t know that until I went to Camp Randall my first time, when I was covering Michigan, in 2017. There’s so much history in that facility and on those grounds.”

The fun part of Camp Randall Stadium: the sway of 76,000 people when House of Pain’s “Jump Around” is played between the third and fourth quarters.

“Pipes are shaking, cups are shaking in front of you, and it is so cool. The players are excited about it, as well, and I love watching videos of it. The raucous environment, it’s one of the great football traditions.”

Lenzi and Harings also discussed how UB is building off its 2022 season, Cole Snyder’s experience at quarterback for the Bulls, and they tried their hand at pronouncing names of cities and counties in Wisconsin and in Western New York, including “Chetek” and “Cattaraugus.”

You can watch the 27-minute interview in the YouTube video below.

To read more about UB football, go to this collection of stories, and for the complete archive of Lenzi's recent work, click here.