The Buffalo Bills battled the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC divisional playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

1 of 42

Tags

Chief Photographer

I have a front row seat to life in the Queen City. I enjoy exploring our community, sharing unique views, documenting history and bringing stories to life. 1999 News intern. 2000 Boston University graduate. FAA licensed drone pilot.

I studied photojournalism at Syracuse University. Winner of 43 AP awards and national sports awards since 1993. Grew up in Patchogue, Long Island.

Staff Photographer

I'm a Springville native, a Buffalo State graduate, an award-winning photojournalist. I've been with The Buffalo News since 1996. I'm passionate about covering high school sports and music.

More information

View comments