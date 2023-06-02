Growing up in Buffalo in the 1960s, Dr. Helene Gayle knew she wanted to change the world. Her mother was a social worker, her father a small business owner, and the civil rights movement was at the forefront of her childhood.

“I always knew that my passion was for creating positive social change,” said Gayle, who was recently inaugurated as the president of Spelman College, a historically Black women’s college in Atlanta, after a long career in public health. “I chose medicine as a tangible way to do that … but then I began to realize that public health might allow me to have a bigger, population-level impact.”

Gayle ended up having a global impact, fighting the AIDS/HIV epidemic nationally and abroad during a 20-year stint at the Centers for Disease Control, leading the international humanitarian organization CARE and the President’s Council on HIV/AIDS during the Obama administration, among other public health roles.

Gayle, who is speaking at an event Saturday at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, said her experience has taught her that, whether locally, nationally or internationally, health outcomes are inextricably linked to “economic well-being.”

“When we talk about health inequities, people tend to think only about access to health care, but a lot of what drives unequal health has more to do with how we live our lives, the opportunities that people have and all the things that go into our overall well-being,” Gayle said.

She said education, income, “where you live and whether you have access to good and healthy nutrition, whether you have places to exercise, whether you have safety in your community” are all social determinants of health.

During the pandemic, Black Americans died at nearly twice the rate of other populations. The Tops Markets on Buffalo’s East Side was targeted by a racially motivated mass shooter on May 14, 2022, because it’s the sole supermarket serving a community that’s 78% Black. The Blizzard of 2022 claimed 47 lives, more than half of them Black, a percentage far higher than the Black population of Buffalo – 33% – or Erie County at 14%.

Gayle said efforts to rectify these problems should explore whether communities have enough sources of healthy food, stable housing, streets with sidewalks and streetlights that people can walk without fear, and access to jobs and transportation as well as medical and mental health care.

“The fact that Buffalo continues to be a city like so many of our cities, where there is clear unequal status and your ZIP code often determines your health outcomes, means we’ve got to think about how to put in place the strategies that look at these broader social and economic factors if we want to have an impact on health inequities,” she said.

She said the Chicago Community Trust is a model for addressing health inequities in low-income and minority communities through community development initiatives. The Trust has funneled millions in grant funds to develop neighborhood “anchor projects” on Chicago’s West and South sides, including child care, recreation, community markets, health centers and local businesses to serve and employ neighborhood residents.

“It’s also necessary to look at our health systems and health services and ask, ‘How do they look at themselves as anchor institutions? Are they employing people from the local neighborhoods? Are they making sure that the educational institutions that surround them are adequate? Is there a grocery store and, if not, a way of people getting fresh food?’” she said.

“I think there’s a way of looking at all these drivers and how they interact, and how health systems can link with these other systems to address the social determinants of health.”

On Saturday, Gayle returns to her home city to give the Harrington Lecture at an annual forum at the medical school for medical professionals to share their knowledge with the Buffalo community.

Her presentation will focus on health equity, reproductive health and social justice – significant topics in Buffalo since the Covid-19 pandemic, last year’s racially motivated mass shooting and the deadly blizzard of 2022 all spotlighted the racial, health and wealth inequities plaguing Buffalo’s Black and brown communities.

The event, part of UB Jacobs’ alumni weekend, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and is free and open to the public. Registration is open at medicine.buffalo.edu/alumni/events/spring-clinical-day.html and includes an option to attend virtually.

Gayle, whose cousin Buffalo cardiologist Dr. Kenneth Gayles [sic] will be celebrating his 50th UB Jacobs alumni reunion, studied psychology at Columbia University as an undergrad, earned her doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and her master’s of public health at Johns Hopkins University.

Besides her time at the CDC and CARE, which fights poverty across the globe, she has also led the HIV, TB and Reproductive Health Program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation from 2001 to 2006 and served as CEO of the Chicago Community Trust – with a strategic focus on closing the racial and ethnic wealth gap in the Chicago region – from 2017 until her appointment at Spelman.