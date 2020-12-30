Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss' favorite photographs of 2020

Every December, I ask my staff to select their favorite photographs of the year. It is always rewarding to see the great work they do every day. This year was no exception. They made incredible images during a challenging time.

Since 2009, I have been making an image a day for myself. This was my inspiration for starting our #EveryDayAPhoto feature. My photographs are made for me, it is my way of taking a deep breath and appreciating my surroundings. As I started to select my personal favorite photos from this year, it caused me to reflect on how different the year has been for many of us. While the staff photographers continued to go out daily during the pandemic to cover our community, I started to work from home. My evening walks downtown after work or sunrise photos of the skyline came to an end, as my phone use sky rocketed and the time spent in front of my computer monitors lengthened. We all adjusted.

Before I share my own photos, I wanted to share one photo from each of our photographers and explain why that image speaks to me. The choices may not be the newsiest or even their best image or the work they are most known for. They are images that make me smile, bring hope, reflect on events or recall the day when things changed.