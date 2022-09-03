MUEHLBAUER Elizabeth S. "Lisa" (nee Stock)

August 30, 2022, of Elma, NY, age 83. Loving daughter of the late Ludwig and Elizabeth Stock. Dear sister of the late Mary O'Mara and John Stock. Dearest aunt of Brian O'Mara, Elizabeth O'Mara, Marc O'Mara, Sarah (Alex) Krause, John Stock, Karli Stock. Fond sister-in-law of Karen Stock. Family will be present on Monday from 2-6 p.m. at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street (2 blocks east of Union Road). A Graveside Committal Service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Please assemble at the cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Lisa's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com