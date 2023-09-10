Amityville: The Awakening (2017, Horror) Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne SYFY, 6 p.m.
Coal Miner's Daughter (1980, Biography) Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones CMT, 6 p.m.
Furious 7 (2015, Action) Vin Diesel, Paul Walker AMC, 6 p.m.
Avengers: Endgame (2019, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 7 p.m.
Sweet Home Alabama (2002, Romance-comedy) Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas E!, 7 p.m.
The Other Guys (2010, Comedy) Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg Vice, 7 p.m.
Coming to America (1988, Comedy) Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall BET, 8 p.m.
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020, Family) James Marsden, Jim Carrey Nick, 8 p.m.
Like a Boss (2020, Comedy) Tiff any Haddish, Rose Byrne VH1, 9 p.m.
Steel Magnolias (1989, Comedy-drama) Sally Field, Dolly Parton CMT, 9 p.m.
Monsters University (2013, Children) Billy Crystal, John Goodman Freeform, 9:30 p.m.
The Help (2011, Drama) Viola Davis, Emma Stone E!, 9:30 p.m.
We're the Millers (2013, Comedy) Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis TBS, 10 p.m.