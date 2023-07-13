Lucky Me(1954, Musical comedy) Doris Day, Robert Cummings TCM, 6 p.m.
The Podcast Murders(2022, Suspense) Lanie McAuley, Natalie Sharp LMN, 6 p.m.
The Transporter(2002, Action) Jason Statham, Shu Qi BBC America, 6 p.m.
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2(2013, Children) Bill Hader, Anna Faris Nick, 7 p.m.
A Podcast to Die For(2023, Suspense) Kate Miner, Matthew MacCaull LMN, 8 p.m.
Little Fockers(2010, Comedy) Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller E!, 8 p.m.
Star Trek Into Darkness(2013, Science fi ction) Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto AMC, 8 p.m.
The Italian Job(2003, Crime drama) Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron Paramount, 8 p.m.
Venom(2018, Action) Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams FX, 8 p.m.
One Summer(2021, Drama) Sam Page, Sarah Drew Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9 p.m.
My Sister's Serial Killer Boyfriend(2023, Suspense) Brianna Cohen, Rib Hillis LMN, 10 p.m.
