Dead in the Water (2021, Suspense) Angela Gulner, Michael Blake Kruse LMN, 6 p.m.
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016, Action) Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders POP, 6 p.m.
Rocky II (1979, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire AMC, 6 p.m.
Aladdin (1992, Children) Scott Weinger, Robin Williams Freeform, 6:30 p.m.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017, Adventure) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart FX, 7:30 p.m.
A Good Day to Die Hard (2013, Action) Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney FXM, 8 p.m.
Aquaman (2018, Action) Jason Momoa, Amber Heard TNT, 8 p.m.
Office Race (2023, Comedy) Beck Bennett, Joel McHale Comedy Central, 8 p.m.
Rocky III (1982, Drama) Sylvester Stallone AMC, 8:30 p.m.
Zootopia (2016, Children) Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman Freeform, 8:30 p.m.
Jack Reacher (2012, Action) Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike POP, 9 p.m.
Top Gun (1986, Action) Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis CMT, 9:30 p.m.
Acrimony (2018, Suspense) Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent VH1, 10 p.m.