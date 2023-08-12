Happy Gilmore (1996, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald TBS, 6 p.m.
Dr. Seuss' the Lorax (2012, Children) Danny DeVito, Ed Helms NICK, 7 p.m.
Mission: Impossible II (2000, Action) Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott Sundance, 7:30 p.m.
Coming to America (1988, Comedy) Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall BET, 8 p.m.
Dirty Dancing (1987, Romance) Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze IFC, 8 p.m.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017, Adventure) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart FX, 8 p.m.
Twilight (2008, Romance) Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson E!, 8 p.m.
Ted (2012, Comedy) Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis Comedy Central, 8:30 p.m.
Obsessed (2009, Suspense) Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles VH1, 9 p.m.
Dazed and Confused (1993, Drama) Jason London, Wiley Wiggins CMT, 9:30 p.m.
The Suicide Squad (2021, Action) Margot Robbie, Idris Elba TNT, 10 p.m.