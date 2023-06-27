Winter in Vail (2020, Drama) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes Hallmark, 6 p.m.
A Dream of Christmas (2016, Drama) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7 p.m.
The Green Mile (1999, Drama) Tom Hanks, David Morse AMC, 7 p.m.
Daughter of the Bride (2023, Romance-comedy) Marcia Gay Harden, Halston Sage FOX, 8 p.m.
Girl in the Basement (2021, Crime drama) Stefanie Scott, Judd Nelson LMN, 8 p.m.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017, Adventure) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart FX, 8 p.m.
White House Down (2013, Action) Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx Paramount, 8 p.m.
American Gangster (2007, Crime drama) Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe VH1, 8:30 p.m.
The Christmas Promise (2021, Drama) Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9 p.m.
The Gabby Petito Story (2022, Docudrama) Skyler Samuels, Evan Arthur Hall LMN, 10 p.m.
The Help (2011, Drama) Viola Davis, Emma Stone BET, 11 p.m.
We Need a Little Christmas (2022, Drama) Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 11 p.m.
