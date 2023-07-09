Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986, Comedy) Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck Sundance, 6 p.m.
Pitch Perfect 2 (2015, Musical comedy) Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson Freeform, 6 p.m.
The Mummy Returns (2001, Adventure) Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz AMC, 6 p.m.
Jurassic World (2015, Adventure) Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral (2019, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis VH1, 6:30 p.m.
A Good Day to Die Hard (2013, Action) Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney FXM, 8 p.m.
The Avengers (2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 8 p.m.
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (2021, Action) Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson SYFY, 9 p.m.
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2012, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy VH1, 9 p.m.
Little Fockers (2010, Comedy) Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller E!, 10 p.m.
The Secret Sex Life of a Single Mom (2014, Docudrama) Ashley Jones, Alex Carter LMN, 10 p.m.
Pixels (2015, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Kevin James TBS, 11 p.m.
