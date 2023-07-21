Get Hard (2015, Comedy) Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart Bravo, 6 p.m.
Happy Gilmore (1996, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald VH1, 6:30 p.m.
Meet the Parents (2000, Comedy) Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller E!, 7 p.m.
Grumpy Old Men (1993, Comedy) Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau POP, 8 p.m.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018, Adventure) Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard FX, 8 p.m.
National Lampoon's Vacation (1983, Comedy) Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo AMC, 8 p.m.
The Matrix (1999, Science fiction) Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne TBS, 8 p.m.
Walking Tall (2004, Action) Johnny Knoxville Bravo, 8 p.m.
Meet the Fockers (2004, Comedy) Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller E!, 9 p.m.
Jerry Maguire (1996, Romance-comedy) Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. BBC America, 9:30 p.m.
Get Hard (2015, Comedy) Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart Bravo, 10 p.m.