Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017, Action) Tom Holland, Michael Keaton FX, 7 p.m.
The Expendables (2010, Action) Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham AMC, 7 p.m.
The Secret Life of Pets (2016, Children) Eric Stonestreet Nick, 7 p.m.
The Goonies (1985, Children) Sean Astin, Josh Brolin CMT, 7:30 p.m.
Hustlers (2019, Comedy-drama) Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez BET, 8 p.m.
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017, Action) Keanu Reeves Bravo, 8:30 p.m.
Ocean's Eleven (2001, Comedy-drama) George Clooney, Matt Damon TBS, 8:30 p.m.
Forrest Gump (1994, Comedy-drama) Tom Hanks, Robin Wright VH1, 9 p.m.
The Expendables 2 (2012, Action) Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham AMC, 9:30 p.m.
Gremlins (1984, Fantasy) Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates CMT, 10 p.m.
The Love God? (1969, Comedy) Don Knotts, Anne Francis TCM, 10 p.m.