Ice Road Killer (2022, Suspense) Sarah Allen, Zoe Belkin LMN, 6 p.m.
R.I.P.D. (2013, Action) Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds AMC, 6 p.m.
Under the Autumn Moon (2018, Romance-comedy) Lindy Booth, Wes Brown Hallmark, 6 p.m.
The Avengers (2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 7 p.m.
The Croods: A New Age (2020, Children) Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone Nick, 7 p.m.
The Scorpion King (2002, Adventure) Dwayne Johnson, Steven Brand SYFY, 7 p.m.
A View to Kill For (2023, Suspense) Tiffany Montgomery, Samuel Whitten LMN, 8 p.m.
Central Intelligence (2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart AMC, 8 p.m.
Sweet Pecan Summer (2021, Romance-comedy) Christine Ko, Wes Brown Hallmark, 8 p.m.
The Nutty Professor (1996, Comedy) Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett VH1, 8 p.m.
White House Down (2013, Action) Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx Paramount, 8 p.m.
Independence Day (1996, Science fiction) Will Smith, Bill Pullman SYFY, 9 p.m.
What Happened to My Sister? (2022, Suspense) Lauryn Speights, Heather Harris LMN, 10 p.m.