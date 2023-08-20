Descendants 3 (2019, Children) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson Disney, 6 p.m.
The Ugly Truth (2009, Romance-comedy) Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler E!, 6 p.m.
Avengers: Endgame (2019, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 7 p.m.
Real Genius (1985, Comedy) Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret BBC America, 7:30 p.m.
Legally Blonde (2001, Comedy) Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson E!, 8 p.m.
Life (1999, Comedy-drama) Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence BET, 8 p.m.
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020, Family) James Marsden, Jim Carrey Nick, 8 p.m.
The Karate Kid (1984, Drama) Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki "Pat" Moxita CMT, 8 p.m.
The Italian Job (2003, Crime drama) Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron VH1, 9 p.m.
The Matrix Resurrections (2021, Science fiction) Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss TNT, 9 p.m.
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018, Action) Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly TBS, 10 p.m.
