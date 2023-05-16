10 Things I Hate About You(1999, Comedy) Heath Ledger, Julia StilesFreeform, 6 p.m.
Major League II(1994, Comedy) Charlie Sheen, Tom BerengerAMC, 6 p.m.
Secrets Exposed(2022, Suspense) Carrie Schroeder, Marc HerrmannLMN, 6 p.m.
The Story of Us(2019, Romance-comedy) Maggie Lawson, Sam PageHallmark, 6 p.m.
Beauty and the Beast(2017, Children) Emma Watson, Dan StevensTNT, 7 p.m.
Despicable Me 2(2013, Children) Steve Carell, Kristen WiigNick, 7 p.m.
Fantastic Four(2005, Action) Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica AlbaFXM, 7:30 p.m.
Forrest Gump(1994, Comedy-drama) Tom Hanks, Robin WrightVH1, 8 p.m.
Secret Lives of College Escorts(2022, Suspense) Pilot Paisley-Rose, Laurie FortierLMN, 8 p.m.
Major League(1989, Comedy) Tom Berenger, Charlie SheenAMC, 8:30 p.m.
The Invisible Man(2020, Horror) Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-CohenSYFY, 9 p.m.
Acrimony(2018, Suspense) Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq BentBET, 11 p.m.