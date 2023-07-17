A Mother's Fury (2021, Suspense) Chelsea Hobbs, Stephanie Cleough LMN, 6 p.m.
A Country Wedding (2015, Romance) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7 p.m.
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009, Children) Bill Hader, Anna Faris Nick, 7 p.m.
#Xmas (2022, Romance-comedy) Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty Hallmark, 8 p.m.
Central Intelligence (2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart TNT, 8 p.m.
Dying for a Family (2022, Suspense) Maddy Hillis, Corina Akeson LMN, 8 p.m.
Inside Out (2015, Children) Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith Disney, 8 p.m.
The Plot to Kill My Mother (2023, Suspense) Romy Weltman, Milton Barnes LMN, 10 p.m.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016, Action) Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill TNT, 11 p.m.
Logan (2017, Action) Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart FX, 11 p.m.
Straight Outta Compton (2015, Biography) O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins VH1, 11 p.m.
The Dark Knight (2008, Action) Christian Bale, Heath Ledger Paramount, 11:30 p.m.