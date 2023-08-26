We're the Millers(2013, Comedy) Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis TBS, 6 p.m.
Dr. Dolittle 2(2001, Children) Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wilson VH1, 6:30 p.m.
Ferris Bueller's Day Off(1986, Comedy) Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck CMT, 7 p.m.
Sonic the Hedgehog(2020, Family) James Marsden, Jim Carrey Nick, 7 p.m.
Tombstone(1993, Western) Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer AMC, 7 p.m.
2 Fast 2 Furious(2003, Action) Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson BET, 8 p.m.
Rocky III(1982, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T Vice, 8 p.m.
Coming to America(1988, Comedy) Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall VH1, 9 p.m.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle(2017, Action) Colin Firth, Julianne Moore FX, 10 p.m.
Rocky IV(1985, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire Vice, 10 p.m.
Unforgiven(1992, Western) Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman AMC, 10 p.m.
Waist Deep(2006, Action) Tyrese Gibson, Meagan Good BET, 11 p.m.